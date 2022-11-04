FOLA DAVID & DERMATOLOGY CLINIC LAGOS TAKES CHARITY TO IKATE COMMUNITY

Humanitarian. Dr Fola David who is the CEO of the Foladavid Care Foundation (FCF) have partnered alongside The Dermatology Clinic Lagos to bring free medical outreach to the people of Ikate Community.

An initiative supported by the CMACGM group, the KB KLUB, Pharmasolutions, Comedian Alibaba and His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, Oba Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom; the outreach aim at providing free medical assistance, con- sultations and free medical check-up to participants.

Dr. Fola David, founder of the Foladavid Care Foundation, renowned Visual Artist and Medical doctor with a special in- terest in dermatology is team lead and has confirmed all hands are on deck to make sure all present that day are well attended to with readiness for at least five hundred residents at the Ikate Primary Health Centre on November 5, 2022.

According to Dr. Ifeoma Abajue, founder of the Dermatology clinic Lagos, “it is proven that prevention is the first line of management of any health condition but it is given lowest priority. This is one of the reasons why we are doing this.”

The outreach will feature free medical screening including blood pressure checks, blood sugar level checks, BMI checks, free medical consultation, distribution of mosquito nets and malaria testkits, educational sessions, distribution of skin care products. A team of medical consultants, doctors and other personnel will be available to make this a success.

Speaking on the outreach, Dr. Fola David noted that even when medical resources are available, people often lack access to them for a multitude of reasons. We bring skin care, medical care, professionals and services to communities. Instead of people having to figure out how to access care, we bring the care to them in line with our goal to always attempt to help people access the care they need.

We also believe knowledge is power and thus organise ed- ucational talks in communities on along with our medical outreaches thereby empowering them through care and in- formation which allows them to change all of these aspects of their lives and more.

It is pertinent to note that HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi have pledged supports towards the Successful outcome of the outreach