Delta 2023: APC Should Voluntarily Surrender to PDP, Says Onuesoke

Sylvester Idowu In Warri

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2023 general election to withdraw and support the ruling party in the state.

He said the advice became necessary considering the calibre of political heavyweights that attended yesterday’s inauguration of the PDP state Campaign Council, noting that: “It will be better if the APC voluntarily surrender and support the PDP in the forthcoming general election.”

Onuesoke, who spoke at the inauguration venue after a resounding welcome by his admirers, said if the APC failed to heed his advice, they will witness a humiliating defeat they will never forget in a hurry.

The PDP chieftain, who is also a member of the campaign council, noted that the event affirmed the superiority of the PDP in the state.

Onuesoke described the inauguration, which took place at the party’s campaign secretariat in Asaba, as a great feat, which marks the starting point in crushing all opposition at the polls in 2023.

He also commended the state governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for signposting a consolidation of hope for millions of Deltans ahead of the elections.