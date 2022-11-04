  • Friday, 4th November, 2022

Delta 2023: APC Should Voluntarily Surrender to PDP, Says Onuesoke

Nigeria | 35 seconds ago

Sylvester Idowu In Warri

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2023 general election to withdraw and support the ruling party in the state.

He said the advice became necessary considering the calibre of political heavyweights that attended yesterday’s inauguration of the PDP state Campaign Council, noting that: “It will be better if the APC voluntarily surrender and support the PDP in the forthcoming general election.”

Onuesoke, who spoke at the inauguration venue after a resounding welcome by his admirers, said if the APC failed to heed his advice, they will witness a humiliating defeat they will never forget in a hurry.

The PDP chieftain, who is also a member of the campaign council, noted that the event affirmed the superiority of the PDP in the state.

Onuesoke described the inauguration, which took place at the party’s campaign secretariat in Asaba, as a great feat, which marks the starting point in crushing all opposition at the polls in 2023.

He also commended the state governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for signposting a consolidation of hope for millions of Deltans ahead of the elections.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.