Air Peace Chairman Wins GCU 2022 Man of the Year Award

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has been conferred with the Man of the Year Award 2022 by the alumni association, Government College of Ughelli, GCU, Class of Friends.

The award ceremony, which held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, had in attendance, several alumni who have made a mark in various facets of life, including the Chairman, ARISE NEWS Channels and THISDAY Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who was honoured with the Mariner of the Century.

Onyema was honoured for his landmark strides in aviation and his ‘behemothic’ humanitarian interventions, especially his corporate philanthropy, through Air Peace and commendable national peace advocacy.

While receiving the award, Onyema expressed gratitude to the leadership of the GCU and stated that he is proud to be an alumnus of the college, adding that it had tremendous influence on him.

He further called on the private sector and well meaning Nigerians to support Nigeria’s education, as government alone cannot do it all. Onyema promised to continually support the infrastructure development of the GCU.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, GCU Class of Friends, Mr. Cyril Ogude, said both Onyema and Obaigbena have established themselves as high achievers, and by honouring them, the GCU is acknowledging them as entrepreneurial role models.

The GCU Man of the Year Awards celebrates high achievers of the GCU alumni. The Class of Friends is a collective of Old Boys of Government College Ughelli, one of Nigeria’s premier secondary schools, founded in 1945.