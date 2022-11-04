1,000 Shortlisted for MTN mPulse’ Round Two

MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition has progressed to round two with 1000 shortlisted participants between the ages of nine and 15 from various prestigious primary and secondary schools around Nigeria.

The opportunities are endless in this edition as the brand is giving the overall winner the chance to become its CEO for a day.

What this means is that the participant gets to oversee the general operations of the biggest telecommunications company in Nigeria, and support ongoing projects, thereby garnering firsthand CEO experiences, developing business acumen, and basking in the euphoria of being a young boss!

In addition, the champion will be awarded a N2m scholarship grant, premium ICT devices, smartphones, and goody bags. The champion’s school will equally be rewarded with prizes while the first and second runners-up will be rewarded with cash prizes for themselves and their English teachers.

The competition remains the first digital spelling bee competition in Nigeria which was established with the purpose to support education and help Nigerian students maximize their potential.

Since its inception in 2020, the competition has gathered over 40 thousand participants nationwide.

Round two of the competition will hold on the mPulse website while the grand finale is slated to hold in November at the MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi.