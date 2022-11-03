Which African team can go the furthest in this World Cup

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup literally just a couple of weeks away, the excitement is certainly starting to be felt all around the globe as the world’s best 32 nations over the last four years all ascend to Qatar and look to compete for the sport’s biggest prize.

Of course, this year’s competition is a little different compared to many others in the past, with it being the first to take place in the Middle East, while it is also the first that will be taking place in the winter. However, there may be some who believe these firsts could potentially benefit the teams from Africa.

As a result, many are using these markets and the odds provided to try and work out which African side will go furthest in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. So, which team will be able to do that?

Which African team will go the furthest?

Given that the competition has largely been dominated by national teams from either Europe or South America in regards to winners, there are not many that will be favoring an African team to do what could be considered the impossible, however there is no reason that one of the teams involved could go a very long way.

Indeed, we have seen instances in the past where teams from the continent have done well. For instance, the 2002 tournament saw Senegal create headlines, while the 2010 edition in South Africa saw Ghana reach the quarterfinals before being eliminated in a penalty shootout; a game that saw a controversial moment involving Luis Suarez and his deliberate handball on the goal line.

Nonetheless, the 2022 FIFA World Cup represents a new hope, and with Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia all representing the CAF region, there will be interest in seeing how far each nation goes.

Senegal perhaps have the best chance of escaping the Group Stage

The African team that might have the best chance of advancing from the Group Stage and potentially going furthest is Senegal, as they share a group with The Netherlands, Ecuador, and Qatar. However, if they are to qualify, they will face a tough Group B opponent in the Last 16 (England, Wales, USA, or Iran), thus making it difficult to see them progress to far beyond that.

Tunisia are unlikely to progress from Group D with both France and Denmark involved, while Morocco face Belgium, Croatia, and Canada in Group F, thus making their chances difficult. Cameroon are in the same situation as they will face Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia, while Ghana will meet old foes Uruguay, as well as Portugal and South Korea in an incredibly hard group and one that could see a number of surprise results.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that the African teams participating at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely find the competition hard to progress in, but if you are looking for a team that may be able to advance further than others from the continent, then it might just be Senegal.