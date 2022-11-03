Wema Bank Strengthens Workplace Collaboration with Wemalympics

The management of Wema Bank has explained the reason behind ‘Wemalympics’, an initiative designed to enable the bank’s employees enjoy a high level of healthy living, physical fitness, emotional balance and workplace collaboration.

According to the company, healthy living, physical fitness, emotional balance, and workplace collaboration, are among the key pillars most organisations rely on to further engage staff. It was stated that an effective application of these attributes usually leads to high productivity levels and a better workplace culture.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise said: “For us, we believe we are one family, we believe in bonding, so it is also part of our core values. The Wemalympic game brings us together to get to know more about ourselves better and of course it breaks the barrier created by unnecessary friction to enhance more bonding.