  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

Ugochinyere Hails FG Withdrawal of Charges against Zinox Boss, Eke

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP  Candidate for Ideato North South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere has commended the federal government for ordering the withdrawal of the charges against the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, his wife and few others based on false information over an alleged N170 million contract fraud with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a statement on Thursday, Ugochinyere described the case as capable of discouraging local investors.

He, therefore commends the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the discontinuance.

Ugochinyere said, “The directive was issued via the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and communicated in a letter dated October 28, 2022, from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation, to the law firm of Falana and Falana. I want to highly commend the AGF for the discontinuance.

“… So I am happy with this development, it’s a victory for democracy. I also commend the judiciary for its continuous dedication and commitment to the rule of law in our democracy.” 

