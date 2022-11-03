Trustlub Fluid Unveils Lubricant Blending Plant, New Products

Raheem Akingbolu

Trust Lubricant Fluid Resources Limited, a company that engages in the production and distributions of lubricant in Nigeria has launched its new lubricant blending plant in Nigeria. The plant is situated at New Makun City, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Also unveiled, are new brand products for the distributors and the use of their customers.

Unveiling the new products alongside the commissioning of the new plant, Chairman, Trustlub Fluid Resources Limited, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha said, Trustlub is poised to set standard with its ultra-modern lubricant plant and its new arrays of products to serve the general public.

He said the new plant and their lubricant products met all the regulatory standards adding, “Our lubricant products are the best and equally setting the standard in the lubricant segments of the economy.” He promised that apart from their aim of covering the whole of the country, their products will soon be in the larger West Africa region.

Also speaking, Managing Director of the lubricant company, Mr. Babatunde Gaffar said: “With the new utra-modern lubricant with a well-equipped laboratory and a total installed capacity of 5,000 Metric Tons, the plant has the capacity to roll out 150,000 litres of blended products daily. We will install grease and brake fluid plants by December this year to cater for all ranges of lubricants. This multi-purpose lube blending plant will be the first of its kind among the indigenous lubricant blending plants in Nigeria.” The managing Director said, Trustlub Fluid Resources Limited had been competing fairly with its competitors in the lubricant market. He said: “Our product brand is one of the leading brands in our present area coverage consisting of the entire Southwest and Kwara State.”