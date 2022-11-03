  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

NOC, Aquatics Federation Hail 4th Dolphin Swimming League

Hundreds of students from six Lagos schools thrilled parents and guardians at the kickoff of the season four of the annual Dolphin Swimming League at the weekend in Lagos.

The participants drawn from Greensprings School, Grange School, Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School, Children International School, Riverbank School and, St. Saviour’s School were cheered to victory by their parents and guardians while the presence of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) added glamour to the one-day swimming fiesta hosted by Grange School in Ikeja.

Titles were won in 60 events among the elementary and secondary students with Chukwudi Kanu being the star attraction of the tournament.

From the Technical Director of Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Samuel Jesimiel, the performance of the students has been impressive, especially the time posted by some of the students was encouraging for the federation.

Jesimiel who is also the technical coordinator of the tournament admitted that the return of the league would surely help to unearth talents for the country.

Chukwudi Kanu, who represented Nigeria at the World Junior Championships earlier this year in Peru showed class as he dominated most of his events while also spearheading the dominance of Grange in the mixed relay events.

Taira Tijani, a parent, believes the students need support to showcase their talents in sports apart from their academics, adding that this would help broaden their knowledge and afford them total education beyond the four walls of the class.

For the  Coordinator of the tournament, Oluseyi Oyebode, there are plans to partner the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) and NOC to expose the students to international tournaments. 

