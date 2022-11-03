Marketing Agency Sets Agenda for CEOs in Maiden Mixer

Raheem Akingbolu

PANDORA Agency Limited, a strategic marketing and communications agency with creative, measurable marketing prowess and excellent delivery, recently organised a mixer event for chief executive officers and decision makers of top brands and organisations in Lagos.

The event was to create an avenue for top clientele and decision makers to network freely and share their experiences capable of increasing their bottom lines in their various organisations.

Speaking about the event, Principal Consultant of the agency, Kehinde Ruth Onasoga, said the decision of the agency organising such a mixer is to enable decision makers and top clientele to look at different opportunities of lifting their organisations from their present status to enviable positions. It was also to create strategic structures that will enable them successfully navigate the troubled waters of the country’s economy.

He said: “We all know that businesses in Nigeria are passing through a lot of challenges in the country right now. This is making some of the organizations to have issues in terms of bottom lines, trying very hard to ensure that they improve on their previous year’s numbers in terms of profit and loss. The issue with forex is also there with the depreciation of the naira against major currencies across the globe every day. So, we believe that our firm needs to come in at this time to create this avenue to connect the like minds in partnerships, networking and connect to opportunity in different sectors. We have people from digital space, agriculture, sustainable energy, finance, fintech, automotive and many others present here.