Lagoon Park Global Resources Remains Our Attorney, Estate BoT Insists

Wale Igbintade

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the estate of Madam Efunroye Tinubu has refuted claims that they have changed their Attorney, Lagoon Park Global Resources.

Reacting to a statement published in one of the national dailies, the Secretary of the BoT, Mr. Temilola Daud Adesanya, described the publication as false, stressing that the trustees have not met to take such decision.

According to Adesanya, “The said public notice did not represent the position of the family,” adding that one of the two members of the trustees was indisposed as at the time the publication was issued, and could not have appended his signature on it.

He warned that any person or group of persons that deals with the purported new Attorney, Walaris Nigeria, does so at his or her own peril, as the firm does not have the support of the Efunroye Tinubu family.

Specifically, Adesanya stated that the BoT Chairman, Alhaji Shittu Adio Kassim Lumosa, and the Vice Chairman, Dr. Gabriel O. Fasetire, denied signing the said publication, as there was no time such decision was taken.

The statement read: ‘’Our attention has been drawn to the publication on page 21 of the Punch Newspaper of October 28, 2022 purportedly signed by, Alhaji Shittu Adio Kassim Lumosa, Dr. Gabriel O. Fasetire, and Chief Shafiu Kassim Lumosa.

‘’The said publication is a false statement, and untruth, which is not to the knowledge and consent of Alhaji Chief Shittu Adio Kassim Lumosa (the chairman) of the BoT, Dr. Gabriel O. Fasetire (the vice chairman who has been indisposed and bedridden for more than a month), and Mr. Temilola Daud Adesanya (the secretary) of the BoT of Madam Efunroye Tinubu Estate, as there was no meeting to discuss the appointment of any new attorney.

‘’The public is hereby enjoined to disregard the entire content of the publication and the press release as the signature of the Chairman, Lumosa, and that or the Vice Chairman, Fasetire, are forged.

‘’Consequently, you are to be informed that whoever deals with Walaris (Nig.) Limited whose registered office address is at WALARIS House on Akute ljoko Road, beside Conoil Filling Station, Alausa Bus Stop, Olanbe, Ogun State, as the attorney of the estate of late Efunroye Tinubu does so at his or her own peril.’’

The statement added that members of the trustees appointed by the court are Alhaji Adio Kassim Lumosa (chairman), Chief G O Fasetire (vice chairman), Chief Bilade Adams (secretary, deceased), and Chief Shafiu Kassim Lumosa (Asst. Secretary).

The statement called on the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State governor, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, and the Inspector General of Police (IG) to investigate the allegation of forgery in the said publication.