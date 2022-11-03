iPhone 14 Series with Upgraded Features Launched in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

A few weeks after the release of the iPhone 14 in the global market, the series was officially launched in Nigeria over the weekend at a customer event held in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager, iConnect, Mr. Larry Ayoub, said: “Apple is launching four models of its iPhone series-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Any customer that walks into any of the iConnect retail shops in Lagos, will feel the same way as when the customer enters any iConnect shop in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), because the stores are the same everywhere in the world, with best of service offerings.”

Ayoub explained that stocks for the iPhone 14 series were already available and called on Nigerians to patronise iConnect for Apple products and “to avoid buying the iPhone from the grey market and unauthorized resellers so they can enjoy the full benefits of 24 months warranty that is extended to verified Apple authorised resellers” .The iPhone bought outside of Apple Authorized reseller stores, would not be covered by the extended warranty offer.

Assistant Marketing Manager- Telco Africa for RNDC Alliance West Africa, Mr. Kolawole Ogunwumi, said as an authorised value-added distributor for Apple in West Africa, RNDC Alliance West Africa would continue to provide the necessary support for Apple Authorized resellers in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa, like iConnect, to help them grow and meet customers’ demands.

Speaking about the difference in the features between iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 ProMax, Ogunwumi said: “The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.7″ screen size and customers who love larger screen sizes for the ultimate iPhone experience, will go for the iPhone 14 ProMax. .”

He added that the iPhone 14 series is the most advanced iPhone line up, and encouraged Nigerians to purchase them and get the very best experiences Apple has to offer.