Innovation Support Network Hosts Tech Gathering in Lagos

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Innovation Support Network (ISN), the network of over 120 tech innovation hubs spread across 25 cities in Nigeria will be hosting the 4th edition of its Annual Gathering on the 8th of December 2022.

The event is set to hold at the Landmark Events Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme: ‘Collaboratively Creating A Sustainable Hub Ecosystem’. This year, the Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria (DTC Nigeria) of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) are strategic partners of the ISN Gathering.

The Annual Gathering, which brings together member hubs and other key ecosystem stakeholders for learning, knowledge sharing, capacity development, and networking, is one of the highlights of the ISN Hubs activity calendar with a projected number of 500 participants. This will be the first physical gathering since it’s inaugural Gathering in 2019 as the 2020 and 2021 Gatherings were held virtually.

“As a network, our primary objective is to increase Nigeria’s ranking on the global innovation index by supporting individuals, MSMEs and startups with the right tools, skills and resources to build a business and/or become more employable and productive,” the organizes said in a statement.

According to them, the conference will be a one-day event and will feature panel discussions, break-out sessions and networking opportunities for the attendees.