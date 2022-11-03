GTCO, Zenith Bank, Others to Compete at Pearl Awards

Kayode Tokede

Guaranty Trust Holdings Co. Plc (GTCO), Zenith Bank plc, among other top listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) are to compete in the 2022 Pearl’s sectoral leadership awards event coming up this November in Lagos.

Fidelity Bank Pcl also included in the financial services (Banking) category to compete with the two most profitable banks in Nigeria.

Some other major contesting categories include: United Capital, Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc in the Financial Services (Other Fin. Inst); Conoil Plc, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc and Seplat Energy Plc in the Oil & Gas (Petroleum Products); United Capital Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Access Holdings in the Earnings Yield, while Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, TotalEnergies Marketing Nig. Plc and Wema Bank Plc were listed in the dividend growth category award category.

Other awards categories are:FBN Quest Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited in the Issuing House Of The Year award, while APT Securities and Funds Limited, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited and CardinalStone Securities Limited were listed in the stockbroking firm of the year award category.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the President/CEO, Pearl Awards Nigeria, Mr. Tayo Orekoya reiterated that Pearl Awards Nigeria, instituted in 1995, has over the years organized with finesse the Awards Nite annually as part of its contribution to the growth of the capital market in Nigeria.