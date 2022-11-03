FG Urged to Invest in Tech to Address Growing Challenges among Youths

Emma Okonji

Technology expert has stressed the need for the federal government and all other tiers of governments in Nigeria, including industry stakeholders to invest more in technology in order to address the growing challenges across the country.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bridge57 Solutions Limited, Mrs. Roseline Ilori, who made the call in a statement issued in Lagos recently, said such investments should not just be focused on software development, but also on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bio-medicine, Voice biometrics and a host of other emerging technologies.

According to her, such investments will shore up manufacturing competitiveness via authentication and traceability of goods and services, and improve physical security and cyber security, among others.

Ilori said government needed to be more proactive in making the Nigerian technology environment more friendly, adding that the growth of technology and young people’s interest in technology are massive.

She noted that Nigerian technology experts were the most sought-after in developed economies as the relocation syndrome had taken up to half of the technology brains the country possessed.

“The fact is that the environment we are in is not conducive enough for technology to thrive, so the government has to do more in that regard to bring out more technology to the fore.

“The ‘Japa Syndrome’ has been a major challenge affecting our human capital potential, hence, the need to grow more of these professionals internally so that when some leave, many more would be around to keep the country going,” Ilori said.