Delta 2022: : MOC, Others Arrive Asaba for Joint Technical Meeting, Facilities Inspection 

As the build up to the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 continues, a joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and other stakeholders of the event will hold tomorrow in Asaba. The Sports Festival will hold from November 28 to December 10.

According to the Secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, members will arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital, today, while the inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting will hold tomorrow (Friday). Departure is on Saturday.

“The inspection of facilities and joint technical meeting is in line with the approval by the National Council on Sports,” Nelson said.

“As you are aware, Joint Technical Meetings are convened to enable concerned stakeholders discuss all technical issues related to the Festival, as well as inspect the venues and facilities earmarked for the Games.

“As a major stakeholder, you are invited to attend the meeting as scheduled. Please note that all expenses associated with your participation at the meeting shall be borne by your state,” the MOC secretary stated.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari performed the flag-off of the Torch of Unity Movement in Abuja last week to officially begin the countdown to Delta 2022.

Before the flag-off ceremony of the Touch of Unity Movement in Abuja, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had taken his time to inspect projects at Stephen Keshi Stadium, the venue of the 21st National Sports Festival.

Okowa was optimistic that the facilities would be ready. “I would urge the contractors to move much faster than they are at the moment because there is a date for the festival already,” he stated.