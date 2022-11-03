‘Bridging Local Female Skill Gaps Panacea to Nigerian Economy Development’

Oluchi Chibuzor

As the country continues to seek measures to boost its economy, experts have stressed the need to bridge the gap that exists between local female entrepreneurs and the global market as a panacea to national development.

Inview of this, 360 Woman Africa has trained over 100 women through its mini MBA enterprise skill development programme.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, the lead facilitator and coach Dr. Yvonne Ofodile alongside few of the faculty present encouraged all the graduating students to see themselves as the solution to Nigeria’s economic problems.

“We urge you all to go out and be worthy examples of the 360 Woman Africa Brand, their country and the world at large following the best industry practices and ethical standards available, “she said.

She also stated that entrepreneurship even though it can be very daunting, said, “if they don’t lose their passion, energy, determination, resilient spirit, dedication to work, excellent spirit you will be rewarded in the long haul etc.

“Students who have successfully graduated will be inducted into the 360 Woman Africa Entrepreneur’s Community where they will have continuous access to mentorship, networking and available resources from 360 Woman Africa, they are also eligible to apply for the 2022 360 Woman Africa Enterprise Grant and stand a chance of winning a part of five million naira as funding for their businesses.”

She noted also that the programme is also aimed at increasing the number of highly skilled business women leaders and women-led businesses in Nigeria and providing seed capital and grants for women owned businesses.

However, she maintained that the programme would increase financial inclusiveness for women in Nigeria and become the largest ecosystem for women entrepreneurs for community building and mobilisation, educational advancement, exchange of ideas, advocacy, inter trade networking and representation, legal representation.

Meanwhile, following their screening process this year which saw 800 plus applications received, the 360 Woman Africa team in partnership with Eudoracity Business School engaged, trained, equipped and graduated 100 women in business.

With modules and syllabus that contains global standards in business development, the mini MBA will enable the women run and grow successful enterprises which will in turn solve employment problems, promote our economic stands and increase trade across all levels, according to the organisers.