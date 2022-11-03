A WINNING HAND

Henry Udutchay celebrates excellence at the Nigerian Correctional Service

A historic event took place in the nation recently that beamed a spotlight on the institution of government now known as the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly the Nigerian Prisons Service. The event, which was the award of National honours to three individuals who have used their expertise to put the institution on the global map due to their outstanding achievements, has gone on to prove that excellence indeed deserves to be rewarded. The President, Muhammadu Buhari honoured one past and two present officers of Nigerian Correctional Service, at the recently held National Awards Ceremony which included former Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed; the incumbent Corrections boss, Haliru Nababa, as well as the Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of Non-Custodial Measures, Ahmad Muhammad Tukur, in appreciation of their patriotic and selfless services to the country. The retired Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed was awarded the officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) for his positive impact in the Nigerian Correctional Service; some of which are lobbying for the enactment of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, as well as capacity building in the areas of massive staff training and retraining, provision of operational facilities, and initiating the building of six units of 3000 capacity mega custodial centres across Nigeria. The President honoured the current Controller General, Haliru Nababa with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for continuing with the developmental efforts of his predecessor, facilitating the massive construction of staff housing, enhancing offenders’ welfare as well as fast tracking the implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019; one of the great legacies of his tenure to date. On his part, the Deputy Controller General, Ahmad Tukur, was also decorated with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for improving security in custodial centres and promoting robust synergy between the Service and other security agencies.

The story of the newly enacted Nigerian Correctional Service Act would not be complete without the mention of these great men who have impacted greatly in ensuring that something that looked like a dream, had finally come to reality. Most worthy of note among the awardees is the incumbent Corrections boss, Controller General Haliru Nababa, a no-nonsense performer not given to partisan politics. His approach to work is not new to those who knew him closely or those who are privileged to work with him, or even those who have been observing him since he took over as the Controller General of the Correctional Service in February 2021. This is why the timing of the award couldn’t have come at a better time. It might be interesting to note that since taking over till date, Controller General Haliru Nababa, has overseen a great deal of reforms and impacted tremendously in the Correctional Service. His giant strides within a short time of holding sway as the Corrections boss perhaps culminated in his being bestowed the honour. Thus, it is believed that the honour will spur Haliru Nababa, with support from his De puty Controller General, Ahmad Tukur, to dig in and do more to take the Service to greater heights.

As the saying goes, to whom much is given, much more is desired. Anyone who was remotely familiar with the then Prisons Service will understand that implementing the Nigerian Correctional Services Act was no mean feat. Controller General Haliru and his team have done a tremendous job and they deserve all the accolades. This will be one of his main legacies as the head of the Correctional Service. The Act, which repeals the Prisons Act of 2004 and gives Nigerian Correctional Services the powers to address issues that were not covered in the old Act, is a complete document that totally ushers in a new dawn in Nigerian Correctional Services. Controller General Haliru Nababa has also made staff welfare another important legacy he wishes to leave behind, by overseeing one of the largest staff housing scheme the Service has witnessed till date. Most of the strides achieved by Haliru are not unconnected with the fact that he took over from a performing former Controller General too, in the person of Ja’faru Ahmed, which is why it was not a surprise to see the ex-Corrections boss also being recognised by Mr President for the national award. Controller Haliru Nababa joined as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons in 1990 and rose through the ranks to become Assistant Controller General of Corrections in 2018. He headed many formations prior to him becoming the Prisons boss in 2021, which includes Officer in Charge of the Wurno Satellite custodial Centre, Sokoto; Nguru Custodial Centre, Yobe; Mubi Custodial Centre, Adamawa State, and Sokoto Central Custodial Centre, Sokoto State between 2016 and 2019. His last position before he was appointed as the Controller General was as Head of the Directorate on Finance and Accounts. To honour the award recipients, the Correctional Service on its own held a reception to appreciate their illustrious sons who have brought honour to the Service, at the Dambazzau Conference Centre. In his address, the Deputy Controller General of Corrections in charge of the operations directorate, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, stated that the award recipients have made the Service and the nation proud through their various accomplishments. Goodwill messages were also received from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), as well as other notable bodies. The Correctional Service is believed to be in good hands, owing to the legacy of Ja’afaru Ahmad. These awards have shown that the Presidency followed a clear blueprint in its appointment which has gone on to become a success. One can only wish the Correctional Service more success.

