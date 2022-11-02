  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Zaidu’s Injury Mars  Porto’s Defeat of Atletico to Top Group B

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria and FC Porto left back, Zaidu Sanusi,  may have suffered a grievous injury as he was forced to abandon last night’s UEFA Champions League final group match between his club and Atletico Madrid in Portugal.

Zaidu was in tears as he was being helped out of the pitch by two of his teammates in the 52nd minutes of the game Porto won 2-1 to top Group B with 12 points. Club Brugges who drew goalless with Leverkusen finished second on 11 points. Both Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid finished on miserable five points with the German team to play in the Europa.

With Nigeria’s Super Eagles billed to play Qatar 2022 bound Portugal on November 17 in a high-profile friendly, Zaidu will be greatly missed if scan reports today show that the injury is grievous.

Zaidu who has become an integral part of Porto since his switch, showed signs of serious discomfort around his groin before he was eventually taken out last night.

Last week, he also looked like he will be forced out at Club Brugge in another Champions League tie, but played on before he was later replaced in the 77th minute.

Another Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina is already ruled out of the friendly after a hamstring injury in training sidelined him for the rest of this year.

Frontman, Sadiq Umar is Down and out and is yet to get back to action over three months ago he got injured in the Spanish La Liga.

