Towntalk Solutions, Amarante to Partner on Data, Security Intelligence 

Towntalk Solutions, a data intelligence company, and Amarante Nigeria, a security consulting firm with headquarters in France, have formally announced a partnership to provide better services in the delivery of real time and data-driven security services.

The partnership was announced at an event with industry stakeholders, themed, “Nigerian Elections 2023: Monitor, Prepare, Respond,” held in Lagos.

Speaking during the event, Chief Executive Officer, Folake Edun, said: “a lot of traditional companies now realise the importance of technology. We must be able to provide services as quickly and as efficiently as possible to clients, especially with regards to security. An incident’s occurrence now and a six-hour delay in notifying of that incident would be too late. With technology, however, we can provide information in real-time to save lives. That is why it is very important for the industry to have partnerships like this, to enhance security services to clients. We have been around for four years now and have built a database across six countries in Africa which includes about 50,000 data points mainly around security.”

Speaking on the partnership and its impact, Oladisun Vera-Cruz, Chief Operating Officer, Towntalk Solutions, said “the partnership will bring a lot to both companies, firstly for Amarante, as a French company, seeking to expand its operations in Africa. Technology will play a critical role in scaling and delivering best-in-class services, which is what Towntalk offers. As a fast-growing tech company, Towntalk will benefit from Amarante’s network, which will further enable us to improve our products. It is mutually beneficial. We look forward to the impact we can both achieve together”.

In his own remarks, Managing Director, Amarante Nigeria, Michael Vetro, said that the essence of the partnership and event was to inform stakeholders about the existing security challenges, using intelligence reports, as well as safety measures available within the specific case study. His words: