Sentiments, Anger Can’t Help Igbo Attain Presidency,  Anambra PDP Told

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Director General of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has said that sentiments and anger cannot help Igbo people attain the presidency of Nigeria.

Also, former Presidential Adviser to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Ndi Obi who is the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council said it was time for all members of the PDP in Anambra State to make sacrifices to save the country.

Okonkwo and Obi stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the Anambra State chapter of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council.

Okonkwo, in his acceptance speech, charged all members of the council not to fear because two other Anambra sons were contesting for the presidency, but added that only patience and strategic planning can help Igbo to attain the presidency of the country.

He said: “This journey is important and you have all taken oath. Sentiments, anger do not give result, it is calculation and patience that makes one victorious. Any decision taken today may look justifiable, but we may regret it later.

“You have no need to fear anybody, this state belongs to all of us. Your party is an institution, so why should you fear others because other parties have presidential candidates from Anambra?

“I accepted to be the Director General of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council because I have confidence in Atiku and his ability to deliver on his mandate. Atiku will restructure Nigeria and if he does, our problem has been solved 50 per cent.

“I’m talking not as one who has benefited from the system, but an independent hard working Igbo man. We need a man who knows the problem and ready to do all without fear to salvage Nigeria.

“No one in Africa has done more intervention than Atiku, but he is humble and loyal, and does not even defend himself in the face of negative attacks. Every vote matters in this election, and we are going to work aggressively to help Atiku Abubakar and PDP to win election.”

Also, Chairman of the state chapter of campaign council, Senator Ndi Obi in his own speech said it is time for members of the PDP in Anambra State to make sacrifices that will move the country forward.

He said: “As the chairman of the campaign council for 2023, I will not let you down. Every member should man his or her polling unit and everybody must deliver their polling booth.

“With the calibre of men we have here, we shall be able to deliver Anambra. I plead with those whose names are not here to bear with us. They are part of what we are doing and no one will be left behind whether their names are on the list or not.

“This is a time for sacrifice. Our party is on the opposition and whatever we have to use to deliver the nation must be used to deliver it. Let no one deceive you, Anambra is PDP and in February I am sure we shall prove that we are the party on ground. Do all you can to make the party proud.

“Atiku is not difficult to market, he is a man who has shown love and trust for the Igbo man. In 2007 he choose me as his running mate, and in 2019, he choose Peter Obi. That is the level and confidence he has for Igbo people. Atiku remains the surest means for an Igbo man to be president.

“As a result of the embargo placed on Igbo from being a Vice President, Atiku still choose an Igbo man from Delta. Let us vigorously campaign for Atiku, if Okowa becomes vice president, he is our next door neighbor. Though we have brothers who are running, PDP remains the party with the grassroots.”

The party began the gathering with a large procession around the state capital.

The event was attended by several big wig politicians, including: Senator Uche Ekwunife, Dan Ulasi, Felix Oli, Iyom Josephine Anenih and many others.