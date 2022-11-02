Sanlam Life Insurance Holds Customer Appreciation Forum

Sanlam Life Insurance, formerly known as FBN Insurance, recently held a series of customer stakeholder forums in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Kano.

The firm said the purpose of the event was to express gratitude to her clients, stakeholders and partners for their support over the years.

The forum also gave the business a chance to promote customer-management strategies like paying attention to client concerns, issues, compliments, and feedback.

One of the customers, who didn’t wish to be named, said he admired the company’s willingness to quickly address clients’ needs.

“What I love about Sanlam is, they do not just promise, they also deliver. The company gives me peace of mind because the workers always available. I will continue to introduce more people to insure their trust with this great insurance company, Sanlam,” he said.

Responding to these glowing testimonials, the Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko, expressed delight that the company was satisfying its customers’ needs.

“We are humbled by these heart-warming comments from our esteemed customers. They say, ‘the customer is king’, if these kings and queens find us worthy of these kind words, it shows that we are indeed, doing many things right,” Mimiko stated.

He continued by reaffirming the company’s commitment to providing excellent service to its customers.

“We are grateful, and we promise not to rest on our oars to ensure optimum satisfaction for all our customers,” he added.