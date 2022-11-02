Otti: My Priorities Will be to Rebuild Abia Economy, Create Jobs

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, has promised to give priority to the revival and growth of the economy of the state if he gets the mandate to become state governor in 2023.

He made the pledge yesterday during a media interaction at his Umuru country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, saying a sound economy would have a chain reaction effect on the overall development of the state.

“The economy is so critical. If you don’t rebuild it, every other thing will collapse,” he said.

Otti, who is a renowned economist and former bank chief, also promised to pursue a policy of industrialisation to sustainably created jobs in order to reduce the alarming unemployment rate in the state.

According to him, “It is very easy to allow companies die but that is one thing that will not happen in our government,” he said, adding that he would not hesitate even to use state money to support companies that generate jobs.

Alluding to his past unsuccessful attempts to become the state governor, Otti said: “It has not been an easy journey, the imperfections in the electoral process,” then denied him victory.

However, he was encouraged to keep trying because the amended Electoral Act has shown that votes are already counting as was demonstrated in the outcome of the recent governorship poll in Osun State.

“In 2015 the mode of election made it possible for people to write votes. The Supreme Court even legitimised rigging by saying that any number of votes not exceeding through total number of registered voters is acceptable.

“But the law (Electoral Act as amended) has changed that. It is now based on the number of accredited voters as captured in the BVAS (biomodal voter accreditation system). And if INEC does what it says, we should be ready for transparent election in 2023,” Otti said.

Otti assured the people of Abia State that he was out to make the state rise again and become the envy of all with blossoming economy and holistic infrastructural development, adding that: “All the things I said I will do are cast in stone and I will do them.”