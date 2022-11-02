Olanipekun, Tambuwal, Lalong, Others for Book Launch​

​

Sokoto State Governor and Director General of the Atiku /Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, who is the Director General of the Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and the​ Director General of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, are some of the guests expected to lead a panel discussion, at a town hall meeting and launch of a​ book titled, ‘Epistles of Anthony Kila’, written by a Professor of​ Strategy and Development and Director, Centre for Institutional Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS),​ Anthony Kila.​



The programme, organised in collaboration with Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), scheduled to hold on​ November 7, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.​ will be chaired by Chief Wole Olanipekun, Chairman, Nigerian Body of Benchers.



Kila in a statement said the programme was conceived as a forum where political leaders will meet other leaders of thoughts, captains of industries, policy analysts and policy makers to exchange views on the future of the country.



“The event will be the first forum that will see the campaign director generals of the 2023 presidential elections publicly engage each other.”

He added: “It is a good idea to have these DGs tell us themselves what they are directing for the future of Nigeria.”

The new book’s review will be led by Dr. Rueben Abati, columnist and Arise TV broadcaster, while panelist conversations will be moderated by Mrs. Maupe Ogun Yusuf of Channels TV.​



Other dignitaries expected at the event include governors and ministers, as well party leaders and members of professional bodies.​

