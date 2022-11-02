N2.8bn Fraud: Court Orders Arrest of NAMA MD, Pwajok, Over Alleged Contempt

Wale Igbintade in Lagos and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the arrest of the Acting Director-General of the National Airspace Management Authority (NAMA), Mr. Matthew Pwajok for alleged disobedience to a court order.

Justice Babs Kuewunmi who presided over the court made the arrest order following an application by counsel to the third and eighth defendants, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, at the resumed hearing of a N2.8 billion fraud charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) against a former NAMA Managing Director, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, and 11 others.

Ojo, in the application, alleged that Pwajok shunned a July 2 subpoena issued by the court, commanding him to appear and produce the documents requested by both defendants.

In a short ruling, Justice Kuewunmi directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure Pwajok was arrested and brought to court.

The judge adjourned further proceedings till January 10th and 11th, 2023.

The EFCC is prosecuting Abdulsalam and 11 others for the alleged offence.

Others being prosecuted alongside Abdulsalam are: Nnamdi Udoh, former Managing Director (still at large); Adegorite Olumuyiwa, General Manager, procurement; Agbolade Segun, General Manager, Finance; Clara Aliche, Director Finance; Joy Ayodele Adegorite, Randville Investment Limited and Multeng Travels and Tours Limited.

The defendants were alleged to have conspired and stolen the amount from NAMA.

One of the charges read: “That you, Ibrahim Abdulsalam, Nnamdi Udoh (still at large) Adegorite Olumuyiwa, Agbolade Segun, Clara Aliche, Joy Ayodele Adegorite, Randville Investment Limited and Multeng Travels and Tours Limited, on or about August 19, 2013, in Lagos, with intent to defraud conspired to induce the NAMA to deliver N2, 847, 523, 975.00 billion, to Delosa Limited, Air Sea Delivery Limited and Sea Schedules Systems Limited under the pretence that the said sum represented the cost of clearing consignments belonging to the said Agency.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty.