Lolo Margaret Ego Korie for Burial

The family of Chief B. I Korie has announced the death of their matriarch, Lolo Margaret Ego Korie, who passed away on August 30, 2022, after a brief illness. The family, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, noted that she would be buried on November 4, 2022, in Obowo, Imo State.

In her biography, the children stated that their mother was a devoted community leader, kind-hearted and a Christian woman, a devout member of the Catholic Women Organisation “and because of her devotion and steadfast contributions to the church, she was honoured with the title of Ezinne.”

In the statement signed by her daughter, Mrs. Chinasa Ezeogu, the family said a Service of Songs will be held on November 3, 2022, at Chief B.I. Korie’s residence at Umuikeagwu, Umuariam Obowo in Imo State by 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while the lying-in-state will also take place at the same venue after a brief stop-over at her place of birth, Alike, Obowo by 8 a.m. on November 4. It added that the Funeral Mass will take place at the Queen of Peace Catholic Parish at Umuikeagwu, Umuariam Obowo by 11 a.m, while the  interment will take place at Korie’s residence at Umuikeagwu, Umuariam Obowo by 1 p.m.. 

The Thanksgiving Mass will take place at the Queen of Peace Catholic parish at Obowo on Sunday, November 6, 2022, by 10 a.m.

According to Ezeogu, “Mummy was so many things to so many people. She was an attentive sister and aunt, a dear friend, a loving and supportive wife, an amazing grandmother and above all, a wonderful mother who valued education and enjoyed teaching and learning.”

She is survived by seven children, a daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and many other relatives.

