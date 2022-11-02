  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Gunmen Abduct Retired Permanent Secretary in A’Ibom

Nigeria | 57 seconds ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A former Permanent Secretary in Akwa Ibom state civil service, Sir Ignatius Brown has been kidnapped in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, who is the Chairman, Saint John’s Catholic Church Council, Abak LGA was reportedly abducted few metres away from his home on Monday.

Eyewitness said the incident occurred while Brown was returning home after having a church meeting with members of the church in the evening.

The retired Permanent Secretary who hailed from Etinan Local Government Area,  had been living in Abak, for many years before the incident occurred that fateful day.

An eye witness, who identified himself as Mr. Aniefiok Marcus, told Journalists in Uyo  yesterday that the hoodlums trailed Brown   from the church along Abak-Ikot Ekpene road and overtook his driver some few metres away from his house.

“They (hoodlums) trailed him from the Saint John’s Catholic Cathedral along Abak -Ikot Ekpene road, and overpowered the driver close to the house at Udokpo street, after shooting sporadically to scare away other vehicles and commuters on the road.

“When they (kidnappers) succeeded in halting the Toyota RAV4 SUV of Sir Brown, they bundled the driver out, hijacked the vehicle and sped away with him lying down on the floor of the car,”he stated.

However, he said his car was later recovered abandoned along the Abak-Ekparakwa road, after disappearing with the victim to an unknown destination.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon who confirmed the incident disclosed that one suspect had been arrested and helping the command with necessary information to track down the other kidnappers.

“We have received that report already, and as we speak, preliminary investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatoye Durusinmi, has detailed the Officer-in-Charge of kidnapping and other Tactical teams to ensure that the victim is successfully rescued and reunited with his family.

“Based on the CP’s instructions, a lot had already been done. We have one person in our custody who is helping us with the necessary information, and I believe that the kidnapped victim will soon regain his freedom,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.