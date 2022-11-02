FG Urged to Adopt Landmark Disability Law



Folalumi Alaran

Sightsavers, a non-governmental organization, has once again urged the Nigerian government to implement the protocol and ensure the rights of persons with disabilities are protected.

The initiative which the group called the Equal World Campaign is in collaboration with the African Union and the African Disability Forum.

Sightsavers explained that Nigeria is on the cusp of becoming one of the first west African countries to ratify the African Disability Protocol (ADP) but added that it is however necessary to push it across the finish line.

The Country Director Sightsavers, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku said, “We are so close to making this critical step forward in protecting the rights and dignity of people with disabilities in Nigeria.

Now, more than ever, we must ensure that those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic are prioritised and protected.

In the same vein the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disability, Mr. James David Lalu on his part said, “This treaty is a vital instrument in tackling discrimination and inequality and improving the lives of millions of people with disabilities. While assuring that Nigeria before the end of this month shall sign the treaty and ratification process shall follow suits. Nigeria must take the leadership at these critical times”. Lalu assured

Report released by the organization said, “The African Disability Protocol was adopted in 2018 by the African Union, to address forms of discrimination affecting people with disabilities living in African countries.

” The human rights protocol addresses forms of discrimination that specifically impact people with disabilities living in Africa. It supplements the provisions of the existing African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

” Nigeria could lead the way. The protocol needs to be adopted by the Federal Executive Council and endorsed by the National Assembly.

“It is an additional protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (1981) to set standards and promote and protect human rights in Africa.

“For the protocol to come into force, at least 15 member states must sign and ratify it. So far Angola, Burundi, Kenya, Mali and Rwanda have ratified, and several others are nearly there.” The document said.