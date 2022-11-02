  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

Edo to Host Kickboxing National Workshop 

The Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN) has concluded plans to hold it’s  National Technical Workshop/ Homologation in Benin City, Edo State  between November 6 and 10.

With the indoor Sports hall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as venue, Secretary General of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria Mr. Olalekan Faseesin who disclosed this yesterday, said the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria  is holding the workshop inconjuntion with the Edo State Sports Commission.

He also confirmed that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has since endorsed the workshop.

Mr. Faseesin hinted that apart from the homologation of athletes and coaches, the  workshop would equally serve as prerequisite for  selecting  referees and table technical officials for the forthcoming 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba.

He advised all KBFN technical officials to avail themselves of this opportunity by  making  themselves available for this all important technical workshop, warning that any coach not certified and licenced by the Federation will not be allowed to second any athlete during the festival.

Meanwhile, President of KBFN, Mr. Wilson Okon, has commended the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development,  Alh. Ismaila Abubakar and the Edo State government for their laudable interest at developing the sport of Kickboxing in the country.

He stressed that the Federation will utilise the opportunity provided by the workshop in Benin-city to honour the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu,  with a distinguished award for his relentless support for sports in Nigeria.

