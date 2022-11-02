  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Cultists Kill Two in Kwara Community

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Two persons were reportedly killed by suspected cultists at Ibagun, Okelele community in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened between Monday and  yesterday. Already, the state police command has deployed detectives  to the community to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the Alangua of Ibagun, Okelele, Ilorin, Malam Sakariyau Ilufemiloye has condemned the invasion of the community by cultists.

The Alangua, in a statement signed on his behalf by the Chairman of Ibagun Progressives Union (IPU), Alhaji Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, urged parents and guardians to enlighten their children and wards on the dangers of being involved in cultism.

He also enjoined the heads of various families in the community to counsel their children against involvement in cultism, while appealing to religious leaders in the area to make preaching against youths involvement in cultism a focal point.

Alangua, who traced the unacceptable upsurge in cultists activities in Ibagun-Okeleke community to the infiltration of the area by intruders said the community is noted for its peaceful nature.

As part of efforts to stem the tide of cultism in the area, the Alangua has summoned an emergency meeting of all the families’ heads in the community while a meeting of members of the IPU security committee has also been summoned.

However, the state government has intervened by swiftly  cordoning off the area through patrol and surveillance by security operatives.

The government’s intervention is to allay the fears of the residents and as well guarantee the security of the innocent residents who are going about their daily lawful businesses and endeavours.

