Club Seeks N27m to Tackle Drug Abuse

James Emejo in Abuja

The newly installed President of the Abuja Mega Lions Club, Mr. Samuel Egbuchiri, has said the club will work to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of drug abuse and arrest mental disorders in youths.

He said about 30,000 children are currently having health-related issues in the FCT, adding that the new leadership would work to identify and restore them to normalcy.

Speaking during his Investiture ceremony in Abuja, he said the club seeks to scale up the intervention support to about 1000 patients by October 2023 adding that this and other commitments would cost the humanitarian non-profit about N27 million.

Egbuchiri, said the menace had constituted a real threat to the city adding that the new leadership will join hands to address the issue.

He said, “We need to save our youths from destruction and return them to their God-ordained destiny. We are doing this not in expectation of reward but to derive joy in the sense that smiles are being put back to the faces of the less privileged victims.”