Buhari, Soludo, Uzodimma, Ngige, CUPP, APGA, Azubogu Mourn as Mbazulike Amaechi Dies at 93

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Udora Orizu in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



President Muhammadu Buhari, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo; Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma; and the Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) have mourned the Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who passed on yesterday.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; and member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo federal constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu, condoled with the family of the deceased.

Amaechi died at the age of 93 years. He was known for his interventions for Igbo land, including the plea for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, which he failed to realise before his death.

A statement from the family of the deceased, signed by Azeana Tagbo Amaechi, yesterday, stated, “the Zikist died with the regret of not living to see the release of Kanu.

“The Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor).

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

“The nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.”

Buhari sent his condolences to the Amaechi family, the government and people of Anambra State and Ohaneze Ndigbo over the demise of the elder statesman.

The president, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined Nigerians in mourning a great patriot who believed deeply in a united Nigeria, and continued to work for its progress, undeterred by his age and personal circumstances.

Buhari recalled very fond memories of his recent meetings with the respected nationalist, in November 2021 in Abuja and May 2022 in Abakiliki, adding that the words of the deceased on November 19, still resonates, “I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr. President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

Extolling the frankness, wisdom, honesty and advice of Amechi on the situation in the south-eastern part of the country and the way forward, the President affirmed that the nonagenarian would also be remembered for his warmth, values and devotion to the service of the nation.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all who mourn.

Soludo, in his condolence message, stated, “The late elder statesman lived an impactful and exemplary life worthy of commendation.

“He was a renowned nationalist, an active and staunch voice in the zikist movement as well as an accomplished elder statesman.”

Uzodimma decried the death of one of Nigeria’s foremost patriots and someone he described as an illustrious son of Igboland.

The late Amaechi, the Imo state governor said, was an advocate of socio-political inclusiveness of the Igbo in the Nigerian political firmament as well as an apostle of equity, justice and fairness.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, said his principal regretted that the late Amaechi passed on when his fatherly counsel was needed most. He stated that those mourning his death should be consoled by the fact that the former secretary of the youth wing of the defunct NCNC led a good and fulfilled life of service to God, community, state, country and mankind, as a whole.

Uzodimma noted that Amaechi’s message of equity, fairness and justice resonated well across the length and breadth of the country, saying there is much to gain and learn from all that the deceased espoused while he was alive.

The governor commiserated with the entire Amaechi family in Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Igbo nation and Nigerians, in general, over Amaechi’s death, and prayed God to grant the family, friends and well-wishers, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Azubogu, in his commiserations said, “He has not only paid his dues in the service of our dear country, beginning from her journey to independence, but also showed the world how hospitable we can be as a nation when he housed the late Nelson Mandela in his private home after he came in search of refuge in Nigeria during the apartheid regime in South Africa.

“His immense contributions to the independence struggle defines him as a Nation builder. Little wonder he subsequently emerged as Nigeria’s premier Aviation Minister. It was gratifying that he went on to lay solid foundations for that important sector.”

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) described the death of Amaechi as a great loss to Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Tex Okechukwu, APGA said it felt deeply touched by the death of the last of the, “Titans that laboured tirelessly for the independence of our fatherland.”

In a statement by his media office yesterday, Ngige declared the death of Mbazulike as “an end of an era, the exit of the last of the titans from the firmament of the old eastern region.

“Hitherto, all members of the liberationist class of Zikism – Mokwugo Okoye, Anthony Enaharo, Raji Abdallah, Fred Anyiam, Smart Ebbi, M.C.K Ajuluchukwu, Osita Agwuna, Bob Oguagu have all passed on, leaving Mbazulike to minister to our generation. And now, he has transcended!

“Fortuitously, Mbazulike chose November 1, a day in the Catholic Christian Calendar, when the saints triumphant, those who have worthily done the race, and are now in the beatific bliss, are specially remembered and celebrated. Mbazulike must be a saint too!

“He had joined the Nationalist Movement as a boy after listening to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s pragmatic emancipation address at Old Market Road Onitsha in the 1940s. From that moment, Mbazulike never looked back until freedom came on October 1, 1960.

“In Mbazulike, the nation has lost so much – patriotism, courage, foresight, doggedness, consistency, cosmopolitanism, stoicism and ethical paternalism. He was an uncommon statesman!

“I recall how barely a year ago, November 19, 2021, the 93 years old Dara Akunwafor, as we all called him, led the Igbo Greats to President Muhammadu Buhari in search of a political solution to the separatist agitations in the South-east, following the detention of Nnamdi Kanu. I had facilitated that visit, which also had Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, in attendance.

“I recall the sentiments Dara had confided in me on the compelling imperative of peace in our zone and the urgency of integrated regional development agenda involving, all leaders – a scared fact all of us leaders, share. Unfortunately, Dara has passed on leaving us to soldier on.

“Ndi-Anambra will not forget in a hurry, how Mbazulike stood on side of the people on July 10 , 2003 and thereafter, to ensure our dear Anambra State was fully liberated from the vicious grip of godfathers at a time, some others ducked, fearing the ferocious Obasanjo’s Federal might. Anambra was subsequently liberated to benefit of all us today.”

Ngige said the huge debt the present generation owes Mbazulike and his contemporaries in the liberation of Nigeria from the manacles of imperialism, was to ensure a nation where equity, justice and inclusivity, which are the ingredients of peace and progress.

CUPP expressed sadness over the deaths of the elder statesman and Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of musician, Davido.

The opposition parties, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere yesterday, said they were grieving over Amaechi, who died on November 1, and Ifeanyi, who drowned on Monday, October 31 at the young age of three.

Sending their condolences to the late Amaechi family, CUPP described the former minister as a patriot, a nationalist, unifier who served the nation purposefully, and lived a life worthy of emulation.

The CUPP said Mbazulike’s death was not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state but also a great loss to Ndigbo and the nation at large.

For the Adeleke’s, CUPP said it was very painful for any parent to lose a child.

The statement read, “We mourn the sorrowful exit of Davidos son, Ifeanyi. Our condolence goes to Davido, and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“We also commiserate with the government and people of Anambra, and Mbazulike family over the irreparable loss, praying to God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.”