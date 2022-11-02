Alaghodaro: Edo Angles for More Creative Sector Investors, Sign Agreement with ROK Studios

Nosa Alekuogie

As Edo State prepares for the sixth edition of the yearly Alaghodaro Investment Summit, concerted efforts to open up the state’s creative industry for investors would be on parade after the state successfully secured deals for production of not less than 50 films in partnership with ROK Studios.

The founder of ROK Studios, Mrs. Mary Njoku, is one of the guests expected to speak on a panel on ‘Capitalizing on Opportunities in Edo State,’ during the three-day economic summit, taking place in Benin City, the state capital.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie: “Njoku is expected to share insights on how she engaged with the state government on the landmark deal, chronicling how the process advanced from the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to the shooting of movies across various locations in the state as well as making use of the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage for her productions.”

He added that the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub is fast-becoming a rallying point for creatives in the state, as film productions, live productions, musicals, stage plays and entertainment shows are juggling for space at the facility.

Osagie noted that the state is angling to become a hub for the creative industry, which is linked to the tourism sector.

He added that through the partnership with ROK studios, various movies have been produced in the state, including the popular television series – Blood of Enogie – and others including Uwaoma, When God Says Yes, Kissing Frogs, Atonement, Home Coming, Out of Sight, Etebite, The Secret.