Related Articles

Osimhen Fires Blanks as Liverpool Ends Napoli’s 12-match Winning Streak

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen was effectively caged at Anfield last night as Liverpool defeated Napoli 2-0 to end the Italian league leaders 12-match winning streak last night.

With barely two minutes to end of game, Osimhen was substituted with Giovanni Simeone.

Despite the defeat, Napoli with flawless Champions League record until last night still topped the Group A standing with same 15 points as Liverpool but with better goals difference.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s home defeat by Leeds United and their spirits will be lifted by Darwin Nunez’s late winner that ended the impressive La Liga leaders’ unbeaten 21-game run.

Liverpool never looked remotely like securing the four-goal winning margin they would have needed against the impressive Serie A leaders, who have exerted complete domination over the group, but these three points will act as a real boost to morale.

Thiago Alcantara brought a save from Napoli keeper Alex Meret in the first half, while Napoli thought they had broken the deadlock after the break only for defender Leo Ostigard’s header from a free-kick to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) examination.

A game of few chances looked to be heading for a draw but Liverpool snatched the win when Mohamed Salah forced home a close-range finish five minutes from time, with Nunez firing in a second in added time.

RESULTS

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Leverkusen 0-0 C’Bruges

Porto 2-1 Atletico

B’ Munich 2-0 Inter Milan

V’Plzen 2-4 Barcelona

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

S’Lisbon 1-2 E’ Frankfurt

TODAY

Chelsea v D’Zagreb (9pm)

AC Milan v Salzburg (9pm)

R’Madrid v Celtic (6:45pm)

Shakhtar v Leipzig (6:45pm)

Man City v Sevilla (9pm)

Copenhagen v Dortmund (9pm)

Juventus v PSG (9pm)

M’Haifa v Benfica (9pm)