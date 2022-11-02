5TH ANNUAL DIASPORA INVESTMENT SUMMIT IN ABUJA.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa OON in a media chat today with the journalist in Abuja, has acquint them with the forthcoming diaspora investment summit which is coming up on November 15th to 16th respectively.

In her statement, “this year summit is going to be hybrid, enabling remote participation via online channels. Where focus will be on selected sectors including agribusiness technology, education, healthcare, real estate infrastructure, creative industries, sports entertainment, energy, mining and manufacturing. And these are key areas, but we’re open to all areas of the economy”.

She added, ” this year, we’re focusing on Ondo State so consequently, we’ll have a full extensive focus every year on a state. So this year, what’s different is that we are having state in focus. We will feature a Special Session showcasing major investment opportunities in Ondo State under the theme: “Develop Ondo 2.0: Hub of Investment Opportunities” sponsored by the Ondo State Government, with particular focus on the Ondo Port development initiative”.

She further stated that, “This year’s summit will have as its distinguished Chairman and Main Keynote Speaker, HE the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN GCON, and also other notable Nigerians that are invited to attend are Senator Michael Ana-Nnachi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations; Honourable Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Diaspora; Mr Godwin Emefiele Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Managing Director, Zenith Bank; Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Mr Kayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BoI)”.

“The purpose and the focus of this year Diaspora Investment summit it’s actually to demonstrate that targeting the diaspora is a highly effective and sustainable strategy for attracting inward investment into the emerging diversified economy. And that the NDIS has become the main event for this period. And there are so many benefits of participating. You have to expose your brand to a global market and your brand profile. And widen your contact network, showcase your products and services to a very large audience, face to face, through technology “. She concluded.