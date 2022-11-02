10 Unidentified Corpses Discovered in Akoko-Edo





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Ten unidentified corpses have been reportedly discovered between Ibillo and Lampese on the Lagos–Abuja road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Some of the bodies were said to have been first discovered by farmers on their way to the farm around 7:30 a.m. yesterday and then alerted members of the vigilance group who combed the area and only to discover more bodies numbering 10.

A resident in the area, Victor Arogunyo, who confirmed the incident on the telephone, said the police were contacted and with the support from the medical personnel at the General Hospital in Ibillo, the bodies were evacuated to the morgue.

Arogunyo said: “This morning (Tuesday), I got a call that our farmers who were going to the farm saw some dead bodies littered on the sides of the road around 7:30 in the morning, I rushed there and actually found out that it was true. Immediately, we got in touch with the police, and eventually, we found 10 dead bodies.

“The corpses seem to be fresh because blood was still coming out of the mouths of about two or three of them but there were no signs of gunshots because the police who came tried to check for signs of gunshots which they couldn’t find.

“Together with some personnel of the General Hospital in Ibillo, the police, the civil defence corps and hunters, we moved the dead bodies from the bushes and deposited them at the hospital mortuary.”

According to him, “The incident happened between Lampese and Ibillo on the Lagos–Abuja expressway.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident but said an official statement would be released later.

Nwabuzor said: “I just spoke to the DPO, Ibillo Division Police, and he said he was going to send us detailed information, and the police will react officially,” pointing out that the dead bodies comprised 10 males only.