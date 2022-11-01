  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

ZLP Promises Decentralisation of LGAs, Receives 86 New Members in Rivers

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The deputy governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Rivers State, Mrs. Blasba Jack, has stated that if elected in the 2023 general election, their government will decentralise local government areas and every other thing in the state

This is as the party also received 86 new members from a political group called  ‘I see you group’.

Leader of the group,  Chizi Nyeomasila, asked members to vote for ZLP as their preferred party on the ballot papers where other parties are listed

At the end of the voting process,  ZLP got 86 persons, PDP got one person, while APC got six votes.

While speaking, the leader of the group,  Nyeomasila, said they adopted ZLP  because the  governorship candidate, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers  State House  of  Assembly, Leyii Kwanee, has been tested and trusted.

He stressed that Kwanee has the capacity to deliver the state from its numerous challenges.

Nyeomasila said: “It is clear that God has answered our prayers with true leaders who are selfless and, committed to transforming the state.”

Also, speaking shortly after receiving the 86  new members, the ZLP deputy  governorship candidate, Jack, said: “Hon Kwanee has promised to decentralise everything we have in the state as well as  in the local government areas.

“So, the decentralisation is one of his agenda, and as you can see also that the Rivers State we know and grew up is not the one we are experiencing today. Our youths are leaving the country and the state. It is not because we don’t have what it takes, our problem is leadership. So we have come to correct it.”

“If you go to the local government councils, the chairmen are not there. They are all gathered in Port Harcourt. Most of them stay in hotels. But my incoming governor has promised that all the local government areas will be habitable for everybody to live in.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.