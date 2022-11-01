ZLP Promises Decentralisation of LGAs, Receives 86 New Members in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The deputy governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Rivers State, Mrs. Blasba Jack, has stated that if elected in the 2023 general election, their government will decentralise local government areas and every other thing in the state

This is as the party also received 86 new members from a political group called ‘I see you group’.

Leader of the group, Chizi Nyeomasila, asked members to vote for ZLP as their preferred party on the ballot papers where other parties are listed

At the end of the voting process, ZLP got 86 persons, PDP got one person, while APC got six votes.

While speaking, the leader of the group, Nyeomasila, said they adopted ZLP because the governorship candidate, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Leyii Kwanee, has been tested and trusted.

He stressed that Kwanee has the capacity to deliver the state from its numerous challenges.

Nyeomasila said: “It is clear that God has answered our prayers with true leaders who are selfless and, committed to transforming the state.”

Also, speaking shortly after receiving the 86 new members, the ZLP deputy governorship candidate, Jack, said: “Hon Kwanee has promised to decentralise everything we have in the state as well as in the local government areas.

“So, the decentralisation is one of his agenda, and as you can see also that the Rivers State we know and grew up is not the one we are experiencing today. Our youths are leaving the country and the state. It is not because we don’t have what it takes, our problem is leadership. So we have come to correct it.”

“If you go to the local government councils, the chairmen are not there. They are all gathered in Port Harcourt. Most of them stay in hotels. But my incoming governor has promised that all the local government areas will be habitable for everybody to live in.”