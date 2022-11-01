Suspected Gunmen Abduct Four Travellers in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four travellers in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Ekiti State.

It was reliably gathered that the victims, who were said to be heading to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, after attending an event in Kogi State last weekend, were kidnapped around 11a.m. last Sunday.

It was gathered that the four travellers were waylaid by seven gun-wielding attackers on the road between Irele-Ekiti and Oke-Ako, and whisked them into the forest.

The source said: “The four persons kidnapped were coming from an event in Kogi State and returning to Ibadan when they were attacked on the Irele-Ekiti and OkeAko road.

“We have not heard anything from the gunmen since yesterday (Sunday) and we are hoping they will get in touch with their families possibly for ransom.”

A community leader in Irele-Ekiti, Chief Kehinde Abejide, who confirmed the abduction, lamented the incessant attack by gunmen in the area, calling on the government to beef up security in the axis.

Abejide, who is the Akogun of Ikere-Ekiti, urged the new state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to impress it on the military authorities to provide army outpost to safeguard the area against the rampaging gunmen.

He said: “These four people were going to Ibadan and they were attacked and kidnapped on Sunday morning, and we have not heard anything since they were taken into the forest.

“So I am calling on the governor of Ekiti State to do something urgently on the issue of security before our people are be wiped from the entire communities in Ajoni LCDA.”

When contacted, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (rtd), who confirmed the incident, said: “Operatives of the Corps are combing the forest in the area to rescue the victims.”