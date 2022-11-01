  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Shell-funded Venture Awards $80,000 Grant to Eight Nigerian Start-ups

Business | 51 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho

All On, an independent impact investing company funded by Shell has awarded an $80,000 support grant to eight Nigerian clean energy start-ups to enable them scale up their businesses and help bridge the energy access gap in the unserved and under-served rural communities in the country.

The company through its venture-building platform, the All On Hub, in partnership with the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) presented the award to the eight start-ups, who emerged winners at the 2022 edition of the annual incubation programme for early-stage renewable energy entrepreneurs, and each beneficial got $10,000 grant.

The companies included Retile, Let It Cold, Energy Assured, Nutrideen Agriculture Concepts, Danwawo Group, Swift Tranzact, Solaris Greentech Hub,and Powerbox Energy Systems. 

At the Demo Day hosted in Lagos, the start-ups pitched their business plans to a seasoned, varied panel of judges for a chance to win $10,000 grant award funding. 

According to All On, the incubation programme which started training new cohorts in May 2022, aimed to contribute to the reduction of Nigeria’s energy-access gap by building a pipeline of early-stage renewable energy enterprises with the potential to scale. 

It said that this year, the programme received 290 applications from which 18 ventures were shortlisted and completed the 6-month incubation programme conducted by the NCIC. 

In her address, All On Chief Executive Officer, Ms Caroline Eboumbou, congratulated the participants and commended them for their dedication to supporting the clean energy transition with their bold ideas. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.