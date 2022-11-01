Shell-funded Venture Awards $80,000 Grant to Eight Nigerian Start-ups

Peter Uzoho

All On, an independent impact investing company funded by Shell has awarded an $80,000 support grant to eight Nigerian clean energy start-ups to enable them scale up their businesses and help bridge the energy access gap in the unserved and under-served rural communities in the country.

The company through its venture-building platform, the All On Hub, in partnership with the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) presented the award to the eight start-ups, who emerged winners at the 2022 edition of the annual incubation programme for early-stage renewable energy entrepreneurs, and each beneficial got $10,000 grant.

The companies included Retile, Let It Cold, Energy Assured, Nutrideen Agriculture Concepts, Danwawo Group, Swift Tranzact, Solaris Greentech Hub,and Powerbox Energy Systems.

At the Demo Day hosted in Lagos, the start-ups pitched their business plans to a seasoned, varied panel of judges for a chance to win $10,000 grant award funding.

According to All On, the incubation programme which started training new cohorts in May 2022, aimed to contribute to the reduction of Nigeria’s energy-access gap by building a pipeline of early-stage renewable energy enterprises with the potential to scale.

It said that this year, the programme received 290 applications from which 18 ventures were shortlisted and completed the 6-month incubation programme conducted by the NCIC.

In her address, All On Chief Executive Officer, Ms Caroline Eboumbou, congratulated the participants and commended them for their dedication to supporting the clean energy transition with their bold ideas.