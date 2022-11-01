Police Grill Members of Davido’s Domestic Staff over Son’s Death

By Vanessa Obioha

About eight domestic workers of singer Davido have been picked up by the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday for questioning over the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Ifeanyi who reportedly died in the singer’s house yesterday was said to have drowned in the swimming pool. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirming his death said that all the workers will be questioned and “anybody found not culpable will be allowed to go immediately.”

Hundeyin added that those found to have been negligent will be held back to assist in the investigation.

Speculations about the death of the three-year-old boy spread like wildfire yesterday night on social media and blogs. Fans of the singer desperately prayed for a miracle for the little boy who celebrated his birthday last week.

While the couple is yet to release an official statement on this incident, some celebrities hinted at the death through their social media posts. Comedian Ayo Makun posted early hours of Tuesday on Instagram that the death of a child is “unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Ifeanyi was born in 2019 to Davido and his partner Chioma. The two have been in an on-and-off relationship, with recent sightings indicating that they may tie the knot soon.