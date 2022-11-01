Pogba Out of World Cup  

Paul Pogba will miss the upcoming World Cup for France as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent announced yesterday.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus’ squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar.”