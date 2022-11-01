Odaudu Hails Bullet B’ball Tournament as Event Tips off

Coach of Rivers Hoopers, Ogoh Odaudu, has hailed the Bullet Basketball Tournament as one of the great things happening in Nigeria Basketball.

The former D’Tigers guard is excitement that the Hoopers are again involved in the competition that ends just before the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s Final-8 Playoffs starts.

The Bullet Tournament powered by the Sam Oguche Foundation is serving as a Grade A warm up event for the Nigeria League clubs participating in the playoffs.

Ogoh said in Lagos on Monday, “It’s quite a great opportunity for my team. The fear of entering the playoffs in a very rusty form is gone with the Bullet event. “We are going to use it to get very ready for the bigger playoffs event that starts immediately afterwards.”

The Hoopers who are the defending champions of the Bullet Tournament arrived in Lagos on Sunday ahead of today’s tip off for the competition. Hoopers who are the Nigerian league champions would love to enter the NBBF playoffs as the Bullet Energy Drink champions. Odaudu explained how his team would approach the competition.

“Certainly we are here to defend our trophy but we are also going to be very careful. It’s a tricky one. We have always wanted an event like this but we are also going to be very careful to avoid any form of injury. We also want to win the playoffs and be on the continent for BAL.”

Kwara Falcons, Ebun Comets and First Bank (women) are some of the top clubs that will feature in the Bullet Energy Basketball Tournament.

The competition is billed for the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos from Tuesday through Sunday. The NBBF Final-8 Playoffs will start the following day at the same venue.

Hoopers who represented Nigeria in the first edition of the African continental event, BAL, are tipped as favourites to win the two competitions.