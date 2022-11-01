  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

Nkan Eledua makes New York Weekly’s Top 10 emerging brands for 2022

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Nigerian Afrocentric music star, Nkan Eledua has been named among the top 10 emerging brands for 2022 according to New York Weekly.

Nkan Eledua who writes and sings has done pretty well for herself this year.

Her recently released single “Mr. DJ,” which was released on the 9th of July, is currently streaming on all platforms and doing very well, even as she has promised that they are more where that came from.

She comes in at the 4th position which testifies to the effort he has put into her craft this year coming back from a long break.

She has made appearances at over 50 shows, events and festivals thanks to her rich lyrics in Yoruba, pidgin English and English.

Nkan Eledua said her venture into music is to share her gifts with the world.

MrDj Official Video Is out now on YouTube and Playing on all Major Tv Stations in Nigeria. Subscribe to her YouTube channel: Nkan Music and Share. Follow her on all social media platforms.

