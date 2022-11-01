Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund Launches  Contest for Youths

Sunday Okobi



In furtherance of its mission to transform the healthcare system in Nigeria, as well as empower Nigerian youths, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) has launched an initiative, a National (WeNaija) Literary contest.

According to the organisation, the WeNaija Literary contest titled: ‘Righting our Story’, is an initiative that seeks to tell, through written content, the vision of a healthier Nigeria. This can be expressed either as poetry, short stories, non-fiction prose or flash fiction.

According to the General Manager of NSSF, Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, “The campaign will allow the youths to be a part of something inspirational with widespread impact while providing an avenue for empowering and up-skilling the Nigerian youths.”

She added that the campaign would allow the youths to build their capacity on the use of digital tools and applications for writing, editing, publishing, promotion, and skill marketing, adding that the expected outcome is increased opportunities for global employment via the internet.

On what the campaign represents, the general manager further explained that it would be an opportunity for Nigerian youths to express their creativity through literature “on how we can achieve a healthier Nigeria through one of the following: Poverty alleviation in relation to the sustainable development goals of no poverty, zero hunger and good health and wellbeing.

“Healthcare system strengthening in relation to the sustainable development goal of good health and wellbeing, and reskilling the workforce in relation to the sustainable development goals of quality education, decent work, and economic growth.

“As participants, they stand the chance to showcase their work at a premium book launch and win cash prizes, mentorship sessions with industry masters and internship positions.”

Chinye-Nwoko said the competition is open to all youths with creative abilities that suit the theme of the competition.

She stated that like all literature competitions, “NSSF ‘Righting our Story’ seeks to precipitate and renew interest in literature. It will recognise and celebrate the best creative mind, based on their skill set and talent, judged solely based on their interpretation of the given theme.

“The platform will equally give creative minds the exposure they need to progress in their talents as their submission in the competition will be massively shared and praised both online and offline.

“Participation is free and easy. Participants are to register on the website https://nigeriasolidarityfund.ng/literary-contest/ and post their entry. The rules guiding the competition are clearly stated on the website and a dedicated contact line is available for any inquiries.”

Our target is 1,000 entries of amazing stories from across Nigeria.

She said the competition will run for eight weeks thus submission of entries opens today November 1, 2022, and all submissions for the entire competition closes by 11:59p.m. on December 26, 2022.

The top 50 finalists will get to win cash prizes of N50,000 each and have their works showcased at the premium book launch that will hold in Lagos in January 2023.

Chinye-Nwoko, therefore, called on youths and youth groups with interest in creative writing to take advantage of the campaign to get their names and work out to the crème de la crème of the society.