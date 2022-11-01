  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym Hosts Boxing Clinic

Sport | 28 mins ago

As an extension of contribution to the development of professional boxing in Nigeria, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym, in collaboration with Flykite Productions, has announced a three-day boxing clinic for eight Nigerian boxers.

The boxers, six males and two females, will be camped at the ultra-modern Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym (MOMBG) from Thursday November 3 to Saturday November 5.

Boxers selected for the clinic include: Rilwan Oladosu (super featherweight), Steven Kadima (cruiserweight), Sikiru Waheed (flyweight) and Mojid Adeniji (middleweight).

Others are: Chibuike Ogbuagu (heavyweight), Omole Dolapo (featherweight), Kehinde Ayomiposi (super flyweight) and Happiness Okoh (featherweight).

Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, noted that the clinic is aimed at expanding the capacities of the selected boxers and putting them in shape for their next bouts. 

He added that the boxers will be under the tutelage of renowned boxing coaches, Augustine Okporu, Shehu Yusuf and Afolabi Shittu.

“This clinic is the brainchild of Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman, GOtv Boxing. The Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Gym is standing in memory of his late wife. 

Chief Ogunsanya is committed to the development of boxing in Nigeria, as he has demonstrated through GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search before this clinic. Essentially, the clinic is part of his desire to see Nigeria boxers and boxing grow,” said Alumona.

He also noted that the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym is Nigeria’s most modern boxing facility.  

According to him, the multi-million Naira gym is intended as a pre-bout preparation facility for local as well as foreign boxers. It is also, said Alumona, an academy for nurturing promising boxers to stardom. 

The fully air conditioned facility, located in a serene environment, accommodates over 30 boxers and trainers at a time.

It is fitted with modern training equipment such as a standard ring, thread mills, punching and speed bags, double-end bags, wrecking ball snatchers, sparring mitts, focus mitts and bar bells among others. 

Last year, 14 boxers billed to fight at an edition of GOtv Boxing Night were put through their paces at the gym.

Speaking on the coaches selected to run the clinic, Alumona said: “We have confidence in the two coaches and trainer to bring real value to the clinic.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.