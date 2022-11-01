Gunmen Invade Kogi Community again, Kill Six

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

For the umpteenth time, suspected gunmen from neighbouring state have invaded Akpanyan community in Igala Mela Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing six people.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened in the afternoon of last Sunday in the community located at the boundary between Kogi and Enugu States.

The source hinted that the hoodlums, numbering more than 30, came in their usual number on buses and started shooting sporadically in the town, making residents to scamper for safety.

It was learnt that no sooner the hoodlums entered the community that the security agents, including the vigilantes, advanced and confronted them in a gun duel.

The melee that followed led to the death of six people, among whom were members of the invading hoodlums.

The locals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the criminals managed to carry away two dead bodies of their members while retreating in a hurry to their state.

While reacting to the incident, the Kogi State Government stated that hoodlums coming from other states to terrorise the Akpanya communities have crossed the red line, and as such, they would be confronted with heavy hands of the state.

The Security Adviser to the state Governor Yahaya Bello, Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd), who confirmed the incident, said the combined forces of security agents and the local vigilantes repelled the attack from the hoodlums from the neighbouring state.

He said Governor Bello has directed a total overhaul of the security of the area to ward off future attack of the outlawed group, who takes delight in terrorising the people of the area.