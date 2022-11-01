Femi Lasode Set to Thrill Movie Buffs with Queen Mother Osun 

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nigeria’s film director, producer and musician, Femi Lasode is on a mission to wrap up the production of another epic movie titled “Queen Mother Osun, The Compassionate.’’

Being yet another bold attempt in his cinematography, the 90-minute movie, filmed on high definition video, tells a story of Queen Mother Osun, the second wife of Alaafin Sango of Oyo kingdom. The plot traces her journey from royalty to deity which is in tandem with Yoruba worldview.

This movie parades acts such as Sola Duro-Ladipo Akinsola, who played the Queen Mother Osun, Yemi Adeyemi, Funmi Tijani, Olalekan Oduntan and others.

Created against the backdrop of the need to preserve Yoruba history, push tourism in the Yoruba hinterland and promote cultural products, the movie is expected to serve as a strong tool in achieving the aforementioned objectives.

“There’s need for an urgent production for a professionally produced cultural movie which would undoubtedly go a long way, not only in documenting the history of Osogbo, the Osun state capital, but also as a cultural product that can assist in the promotion of tourism export in Nigeria,’’ he said.