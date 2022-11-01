Crisogie Entertainment Signs New Act, Dreyy Flex Into Label

Dynamic outfit, Crisogie Entertainment has signed a new artiste Dreyy Flex Into it’s label

The hip hop artiste is one of the few artistes

to enjoy the excellent operations and wide focus of the music label and outfit.

Crisogie Entertainment has been instrumental to the Afrobeat wave, now taking over the music scene like a wave, having put together concerts as well as club appearances with top names in the African Music Industry like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, just to mention a few.

Dreyy Flex whose real name Ayodeji Tomomewo is a young afro-fusion artist based in Ontario, Canada.

He has released two Extended Plays (EP) and four singles to garner a growing fanbase and rack up a million streams across multiple digital and streaming services.

Not much is known about his contract details with Crisogie Entertainment, but this signing promises to be a new and impactful measure that will boost Dreyy Flex’s career path.