  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Crisogie Entertainment Signs New Act, Dreyy Flex Into Label

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Dynamic outfit, Crisogie Entertainment has signed a new artiste Dreyy Flex Into it’s label

The hip hop artiste is one of the few artistes
to enjoy the excellent operations and wide focus of the music label and outfit.

Crisogie Entertainment has been instrumental to the Afrobeat wave, now taking over the music scene like a wave, having put together concerts as well as club appearances with top names in the African Music Industry like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, just to mention a few.

Dreyy Flex whose real name Ayodeji Tomomewo is a young afro-fusion artist based in Ontario, Canada.

He has released two Extended Plays (EP) and four singles to garner a growing fanbase and rack up a million streams across multiple digital and streaming services.

Not much is known about his contract details with Crisogie Entertainment, but this signing promises to be a new and impactful measure that will boost Dreyy Flex’s career path.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.