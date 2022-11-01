  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Cup Holders Sundowns Ladies Snatch Maximum Points from Bayelsa Queens

Sport | 2 mins ago

Nigeria’s representatives in the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League, Bayelsa Queens FC, lost their Group B opening game 2-1  to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies yesterday.

Holders, Sundowns Ladies began their title defense on the back foot as they were constantly tested by the Bayelsa Queens’ frontline.

But after soaking enough pressure from the Nigerians, the Jerry Tshabalala led Sundowns settled well in the game and it didn’t take long before getting an opener.

Daweti, who hadn’t scored in four outings for the Sundowns Ladies was the biggest nemesis for the Bayelsa Queens as she lofted into the back of the net an inswingers from the right wing after 32 minutes, beating Bayelsa Queens’ Cameroonian international who had been impressive in the tie before the deadlock was broken.

The Queens came close to scoring shortly before half time as Ornella Tuota’s freekick failed to hit the bull’s eye.

All efforts to get an equaliser was futile, with the Sundown ladies claiming a half-time win. 

The 23-year-old Lelona Daweti scored the second for the South African side in the 58th minute when she ran into the space left behind by the Nigerian champions, decisively dispatching Wabou to extend her side’s lead.

Substitute, Anjor Mary reduced the deficit for Bayelsa Queens in the 81st minute as she placed her powerful shot inside the box past Andile Dlamini.

The goal was the first to be conceded by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the CAF Women’s Champions League history.

