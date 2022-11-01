Bitget Launches KCGI 2022 Football Edition with 100 BTC Prize Pool

Bitget, has unveiled details and awards for King’s Cup Global Invitational (“KCGI”) Fall 2022, its upcoming global crypto futures trading competition.

A statement by the company said being Bitget’s third KCGI and celebrating World Cup Qatar 2022 hosted in the same period, the tournament would be themed around football and the mega event.

The statement further explained that participants would compete to share a prize pool of up to 100 BTC, get popular fan tokens, “and have a chance to gain a coveted autographed jersey of renowned football star Leo Messi, and popular fan tokens.”

The statement said: “KCGI will kickstart the registration period on October 28. In the new edition, Team Battle is closely tied to the World Cup theme, as for the schedule and phased reward system. Moreover, two new reward modes will be introduced; the Invitational Competition which will reward players for the number of referrals they bring to the competition, and the Individual Fun Competition which allows participants to earn ‘football points’ which can be redeemed for mystery token boxes. Together with the Team Battle, KCGI players will have ample opportunities to team up, trade, and win a plethora of rewards.”

Recalled, Bitget recently announced its partnership with the iconic Argentinian footballer, Leo Messi, and aims to offer Messi fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3 and the crypto world while enjoying engagement with the football star.

The statement hinted that along with the trophies and awards mentioned above, winners of KCGI have a chance to obtain the autographed jersey of Messi.

The statement said KCGI which debuted in 2021, has drawn enormous responses as the last two competitions totally received over 12,000 participants.

The statement added that the most recent KCGI Spring competition, KCGI 2022: The Throne’s Calling, closed with a total participation of 4,754 trading enthusiasts from all over the globe.

On her part, Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen, said: “We are glad to see that KCGI has already become one of the most desired events in our community and the industry. The traders’ overwhelming responses and the winners’ excellent performance push us to take the tournament a step forward.

“We have optimized the competition system with more options for different sorts of traders and a new theme for the global football mega-event. It is not only about investment, but also fun.

As part of our ethos, we want to expand the world of Web 3 to all corners of the globe and all walks of life. Our partnerships with sporting legends reflect our philosophy that better trading and a better life are symbiotic. Bitget’s social trading initiative and our global futures trading tournament, KCGI, are naturally synergistic.

“The launch of this season’s KCGI also coincides with the integration of our new ‘Bitget Insights’ feature, where crypto trading insights and information can be disseminated in a social media-friendly format – without the shilling, spam or misinformation. We encourage KCGI players, in addition to all our platform users, to use Bitget Insights to seek out smarter trades or technical analyses that may give them an edge over their competition. Not financial advice but, as the last few seasons have shown, the fierce competition in KCGI.”